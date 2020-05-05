Ayushmann Khurrana is back to the classroom with an online course on Indian history

Ayushmann Khurrana has enrolled himself for an online course on Indian history. The actor-singer considers learning a life-long process. "I'm a seeker of knowledge," he says. Being a history buff, he decided to make the most of the current time on hand.

"We have a fascinating history; it's rich and diverse. I want to learn more about our past. The session will be an enriching and fulfilling experience," he adds. It will also come in handy if Khurrana is roped in for a historical in the future.

Recently, Ayushmann, accompanied by Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan joined hands for a new initiative called 'Mat Kar Forward'. Sharing the same on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "No one thought they'd catch it, no one thought it would become a pandemic. But we can change this and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward @indiatiktok"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) onMay 4, 2020 at 1:25am PDT

The initiative urges people to not share any unverified message, picture or video, on any social networking sites.

