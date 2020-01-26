B-town buzz: Hrithik not on Kangy's mind; Radhe crew bans single-use plastic

Hrithik Roshan must be glad that Kangana Ranaut did not take a jibe at him during the promotions for Panga. Prior to her recent releases, she has always made it a point to reveal some startling fact about Duggu. Now, with more important issues rocking the nation, Kangy's attention is diverted. New people and their ideologies to take on.

For a greener tomorrow

On the set of the Salman Khan-starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the makers have imposed a ban on the use of single-use plastic. This is their way of saving the environment. It's a novel experience for Randeep Hooda as this is the first movie set he is working on, which has done away with use-and-throw plastic bottles.

Script is king

Ayushmann Khurrana believes scriptwriting is an underrated skill in the film industry but a good script makes all the difference in an actor's performance. With back-to-back hits, he knows better. Ever since his debut flick, Vicky Donor (2012), the story of a sperm donor, it's the script that has made him a star. The actor has been part of stories that were innovative and quirky, and fetched him accolades.

