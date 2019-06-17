B-town Buzz: Rakul Preet watches India vs Pak; Saiyami Kher to star in Anurag's next

bollywood

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh had fun watching the World Cup 2019 and Mirzaya fame Saiyami Kher bagged her next film, directed by Anurag Basu

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh watched the India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford. This was the first time the De De Pyaar De actor was catching the action live. "The stadium was buzzing, the energy was infectious. I had butterflies in my stomach," says Singh who is holidaying in England.

Another shot

After her Bollywood debut, Mirzya (2016), which proved to be a dud, Saiyami Kher had been patiently waiting for her next outing. Word is that she has landed a role in Anurag Kashyap's next. Though the project is under wraps, there's talk that Malayalam film actor Roshan Mathew also features in the film, which is described to be a dark and gritty tale.

Purrfect pals

Yesterday, Kriti Kharbanda had a special visitor on the set of a brand endorsement shoot at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. A stray cat refused to budge from the set. The crew had to run after the feline as it often made its way in front of the camera during the shoot. Animal lover Kharbanda found it too cute and happily posed for photographs with her new pal.

