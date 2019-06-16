Alaia F joins mentor and co-star Saif Ali Khan for the India vs Pakistan match

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan with Alaia F

Alaia F might be the new kid on the block, but her big Bollywood debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, headlined by Saif Ali Khan, is already making the right kind of noise. All set to prep for her role in the film, she will soon join Saif and the cast of the film in London.

While the star in the making will spend time on the sets, understanding the film and the vibe of the city, she is also making the most of her visit by going to watch the India-Pakistan World Cup match.

Alaia was keen to watch the match with Saif, who has grown up watching his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi play cricket and lead the Indian cricket team, and knows the sport like the back of his hand. The promising actress has gone for the match with her mentor Saif Ali Khan, who has also been guiding and ensuring that she cements her position in the industry.

The coming of age film has a fun angle on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. Alaia will essay the role of Saif's daughter in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Films in association with Saif Ali Khan's Black Night Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, is set to release on November 29, 2019.

On the work front for Saif, 2019 is turning out to be a busy year. In addition to Jawani Jaaneman, Saif is currently working on Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, which also features Ajay Devgn. Saif will also feature in Dil Bechara, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars. While Khan had bulked up last year for his Udaybhan Rathod act in Tanhaji, he is required to attain a lean frame for his portrayal of a 40-something father to Alaia Furniturewalla in Jawaani Jaaneman.

