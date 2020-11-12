Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon to play this role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer?

There were reports that suggested that Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey that's directed by Farhad Samji. But now a report says that she's all set to portray the character of a director.

A report by Pinkvilla stated, "Bachchan Pandey is actually a remake of Jigarthanda that starred Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon and Siddharth. The makers Sajid Nadiadwala had been planning to initially remake the film with a different case and at that point, Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be remake of Veeram."

It added, "Now, the whole script has changed and they have reversed the gender of Siddharth's role in the remake. Not a journalist, Kriti Sanon will be playing a director who meets a dreaded gangster as part of her research on a film on gangsterism. Kriti will actually play the same role as essayed by Siddharth in the original. Akki plays Bobby's part whereas a leading lady will be roped in as his love interest in the film. Keeping the essence of the film, the makers have tweaked the script a bit and adapted it into a Hindi screenplay."

Also Read: See Post: Kriti Sanon Has An Adorable Wish For Her Mother On Her Birthday

Akshay Kumar has been a busy man. After wrapping up Bell Bottom, in Scotland in August, the actor has resumed work on a period drama, Prithviraj, at a city studio. Before the year ends, he will wrap up Aanand L Rai's love story Atrangi Re and kick off the new year with a fourth film in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey will roll in January and continue till March. It marks the actor's 10th collaboration with his producer-buddy.

"Akshay, along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations," revealed a source. Akshay, Sajid, Kriti and Farhad's previous collaboration, the 2019 period-comedy Housefull 4, was also shot in the Golden City and the source added that several of that film's crew are on board for Bachchan Pandey as well.

"The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs issues by the government to ensure a "no-contact set" to be created. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test towards December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Two doctors to fly with the crew from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and will be stationed at the shooting location. Special medical rooms will be set up in Jaisalmer and each and every location will be sanitised a day prior to the shoot," informed the source.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Kriti Sanon To Play The Female Lead In Varun Dhawan-Starrer Bhediya?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news