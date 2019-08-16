Batla House Box Office Day 1: The John Abraham-starrer rakes in Rs 14.59 crore

bollywood

John Abraham's Batla House has received positive reviews on day 1 of its release. The film, which released on Independence Day along with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, has held its own.

John Abraham's Batla House, one of the most-anticipated releases this year, finally hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences across the country. The action-thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani has garnered Rs 14.59 crore on its first day.

Batla House is based on the controversial alleged 2008 encounter case in New Delhi. The film, made on a total budget of Rs 47 crore, has already recovered Rs 40 crore from its satellite, digital and music rights.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection of the film. He wrote:

#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu â¹ 14.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Owing to John's popularity and the fascinating storyline of the movie, Batla House is expected to do better over the weekend due to strong word of mouth. The film was released in 2,750 screens across the country with 9,750 shows, and strongly marked its hold in 325 centres overseas.

A review of the film by mid-day states, "The first half of the film is crisp with raw action sequences and forms the base to the film's second half. John Abraham comes into his own in films based on true incidents. Batla House has all the ingredients required to present itself as an Independence Day treat to the nation. The film evokes a sense of patriotism, but more than anything, it evokes respect and admiration towards our police force. With documentaries of old interviews of politicians Digvijay Singh, Amar Singh and Arvind Kejriwal, Batla House succeeds in staying true to its essence."

Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), John Abraham (JA Entertainment) and Sandeep Leyzell (Bake My Cake Films).

