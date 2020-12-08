Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcome their first child, reveal her name. See photo

Former WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and her fiance and former WWE champion and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins have entered a brand new chapter in their lives - that of becoming parents!

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly one of WWE's most loved and admired couples in recent years. Becky Lynch was the first to make the announcement on social media and her partner Seth followed minutes later. Becky Lynch shared a cute photo of her and Seth holding their newborn girl's hand and also went on to reveal the name of their little one. Becks wrote, "Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew."

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch dated for some time before they got engaged in August 2019.

Becky Lynch, who is the longest-reigning WWE Raw women's champion revealed on Raw, a day after Money in the Bank 2020, that she was pregnant and had relinquished her title. The MITB match was held for the Raw women's title which was then won by Asuka. What was interesting to see on that same day, was how her fiancee Seth Rollins reacted during the rest of the night. 'The Beast Slayer' was in complete shock and could not even compete in proper fashion during a tag-team match.

While Becky Lynch has been out of action following her pregnancy earlier this year, Seth Rollins has truly been on a roll with some great feuds with WWE champion Drew McIntyre, a hardcore rivalry for months with Kevin Owens and of course, the epic clash with the entire Mysterio family - this year.

Becky Lynch went through a major image transformation in late 2018 as she transformed from 'The Lass Kicker' to 'The Man' and since has become unarguably one of the biggest WWE superstars of the decade. Her run as WWE Raw women's champion was one of the most-loved reigns by fans as well as brought about a major change in the chapter of women's wrestling.

Seth Rollins has become undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in WWE over the last five years and has headlined many pay-per-views. It will be interesting to see when Rollins is back again in the WWE title picture.

The WWE fans will be eager to see 'The Man' Becky Lynch back in action soon and will await her comeback announcement. It will also be interesting to see what the 'Monday Night Messiah' and now, 'SmackDown Saviour' Seth Rollins brings to the table in WWE in the near future.

