Beed cop sex change saga: Can't wait to resume duty with new name, says Lalit Kumar Salve

Lalit had been drifting in and out of sedated sleep since the surgery on Friday, but mid-day caught him in a rare waking spell in a special ward at St George Hospital



Lalit Kumar Salve, who was born with the intersex phenotype and named Lalita at birth, is now recovering post his genital reconstruction surgery at St George Hospital. Smiling through the pain, the Beed constable said, "I am just counting the days till I resume duty in the force. I am really eager to see my new name, Lalit Kumar Salve, on the tag on my shirt."

Lalit had been drifting in and out of sedated sleep since the surgery on Friday, but mid-day caught him in a rare waking spell in a special ward at St George Hospital. "Even though I am in pain, every time someone calls me Lalit, it makes my pain vanish," said Lalit. He welcomed our reporters with a broad smile, and thanked the paper for standing by him since the first day of his fight.

As far back as November 17, 2017, mid-day had broken the story about the Beed cop's fight to be recognised as a man by the police force. After months of making applications to the police authorities and the state government, he got the green signal to go ahead with the surgery that would reconstruct his underdeveloped penis, so he could become the man he had always been on the inside. He is now excited to return to work for the first time as Lalit, not Lalita. "I am thankful that I never gave up the fight to find my identity," he said.



A drowsy Lalit Salve is watched over by his family - mother Kesarbai, brother Dhammanand, uncle and cousin - along with a doctor. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Recovery period

But the 29-year-old has a considerable recovery period ahead of him before he can don the khaki again. Even though he is healing well, he is still extremely weak and needs bed rest for a few more days. Doctors said they would discharge him after an observation period of two weeks. After that, he will return home for a longer recuperation period of two months, before he can be declared fit for duty.

"He is hale and hearty, and is recovering as per expectations. Currently, he has been kept on a liquid diet," said

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superintendent of the hospital. Lalit is on a diet of coconut water, soups and juice for now, and has been kept on painkillers and antibiotics to curb any inflammation or

Family is happy

Lalit's mother, brother and uncle, who have stood by him through the entire struggle, were by his side yesterday as well. "He has been sleeping since yesterday, due to the effect of sedatives. I have been waiting to have a chat with him properly," said his mother, Kesarbai Salve. She has been praying to their ancestral goddess for a quick recovery. When asked what she knew about his genital anomaly, she said, "We didn't get to know about it until he reached puberty. We always dressed him like a girl, but when he hit puberty, his voice deepened and he started behaving more masculine."

His brother, Dhammanand Salve, 25, added, "Now, I am getting used to calling him dada instead of didi. He has always been an inspiration for us; he always excelled in all fields. Dada is well respected in the police for his dedication and commitment as well."

Current status

As mid-day had reported on May 26, doctors partially reconstructed Lalit's penis and elongated it to 5-6 cm (in semi-erect state). They also provided a conduit to help him urinate like a man, although it will require another surgery before the work is complete. The next phase of the reconstructive surgery will use the soft tissue from the inside of his cheek. Lalit passed the erection test, and his sonography report shows that his left testis is unimpaired, raising hopes that he may have full reproductive abilities.

60

No. of days before he can resume duty

