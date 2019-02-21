Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon's house catches fire, see photos

television

Saumya Tandon aka Anita 'Bhabhi' from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! shared photos of her house caught on fire on her Twitter account

Saumya Tandon shared this picture on her social media account.

There was a fire at 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' actress Saumya Tandon's house on February 21. Although it wasn't a major fire and she escaped unhurt, Saumya took to her social media account to share the photos of her house and educate people about prevention of fire at home. Reportedly, she has suffered minor bruises on her palms. Saumya also informed her fans that the situation could have worsened, but they were all safe and called themselves "lucky" after the incident.

Saumya Tandon shared the photos on her Twitter account and wrote: "Had fire in my house. Lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquid mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over, take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now [sic]."

Had fire in my house ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢, lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now. pic.twitter.com/wpb5YiHqUP — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Lots of mistakes, was so rushed, ‘liquid repellent’ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/dVxYytUZnz — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Yes by God’s grace all well, we are all safe no major injuries. It could have been worse, we were lucky. https://t.co/NXNWOzgNIt — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Saumya recently gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Miraan Tandon Singh.

Saumya Tandon, who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Jab We Met, tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016.

