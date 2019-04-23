Bharat Trailer: B-town celebs can't stop praising Salman Khan

bollywood

Bharat is in the eye of all the attention from Salman's fans, from the various posters that have given some vibrant looks of the star to the sneak peeks, until now

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

The makers of Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, released the trailer of the film, and Salman Bhai fans can't get over his multiple avatars and the engaging storyline. Its not just Salman Khan fans who are head over heels for this 3-minute video, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and actor Anil Kapoor have heaped praise on the trailer of the film.

The trailer of Bharat released on Monday. The three-minute long video shows different shades of Salman's life journey.

Hailing it, Shah Rukh tweeted: "Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. (Very good)."

Salman replied by thanking Shah Rukh: "Picture abhi baaki hai... (the movie is still left)."

Anil tweeted: "Relive Bharat's journey with 'Bharat'."

Salman wrote: "Thank you Kapoor saab for your tweet and liking the trailer."

Check out the tweets right away:

Thank u Kapoor saab for ur tweet and liking the trailer https://t.co/xibNUOP2pn — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2019

Thank You Shahrukh - picture abhi baaki hai... https://t.co/Q0Yc4SpmLq — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 22, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated to release on June 5.

Also Read: Bharat Trailer: Five reasons why Salman Khan-starrer will be an enthralling journey

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates