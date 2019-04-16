Bharat trailer launch: Salman Khan's five looks to be unveiled before the grand launch

bollywood

In the run-up to Bharat's trailer launch, Salman Khan to release a series of posters displaying his five different looks in the film

Salman Khan's first look that was released yesterday

The countdown to the trailer launch of Salman Khan's Bharat began yesterday as he unveiled the first poster of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture. The poster sees the superstar as an old man, replete with grey hair, facial fuzz and glasses. Now, mid-day has learnt that Khan has devised a special strategy to grab maximum eyeballs for his passion project — in the run-up to the promo launch on April 24, the team will release 10 posters over the next 10 days, each showcasing a different look of Khan, leading lady Katrina Kaif and other principal characters.

Says a trade source, "The film charts India's journey from its independence in 1947 to 2010, as witnessed by Salman's character Bharat. Both Salman and Katrina will sport five different looks as they age in the course of the narrative. Since there has been immense curiosity around their on-screen avatars, Salman suggested that each look be released individually. So, over the next five days, the team will unveil five posters, each depicting a decade of his life. While one sees him as a young acrobat in a circus, another has him as a middle-aged naval officer, and one more as a miner. This will be followed by a poster each of Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover."

Knowing early on that Bharat — an adaptation of the South Korean film, Ode To My Father (2014) — is a film for posterity, Khan has spared no effort in mounting it on a grand scale. On Sunday night, the actor, along with Kaif, saw the final trailer at a Bandra studio. "Salman wanted to see the trailer well in advance so that the team had enough time to fine-tune it, should he suggest any tweaks. Thankfully, he loved it. Almost three-minute long, the promo focuses on his personal journey with flashes of different people — including his father essayed by Jackie, and love interests Katrina and Disha — who leave a lasting impact on his life."

Confirming news of the screening, co-producer Nikhil Namit said, "Salman and Katrina loved the trailer." It will be attached to Avengers: Endgame across the globe.

Watch Bharat teaser

Also Read: Salman Khan on his success: I don't know what I'm surviving on

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates