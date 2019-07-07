Bhumi Pednekar shares a still from 'Saand Ki Aankh'

bollywood

In the picture, Bhumi Pednekar whose hands are completely soaked in cow dung, is seen giving a high-five to her sister in the film, Chandro Tomar, essayed by Taapsee Pannu.

Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen playing the role of sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, shared a still from her forthcoming film Saand Ki Aankh.

Taapsee and Bhumi, who are playing the role of two octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s, appear to have aced their roles.

Sharing the still on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Excitement level cause the Weekend's here."

Taapsee was quick enough to respond to the post. She wrote: "That's probably not the high five we were most excited about."

Sometime back, Taapsee shared a still from the film where the two women are seen basking in the sun sitting on a Charpoy.

The picture clearly depicts that the scene is shot somewhere around in winters as Taapsee has donned a solid grey shawl over a check shirt paired with a pink sari as it's blouse. The two red bangles flashing in her hands are in full liaison with the look of Prakshi Tomar.

The upcoming film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies. They have been quite active in sharing insights into the film. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film two months ago in April.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, 'Saand Ki Aankh' is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

