Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota - Jasleen Matharu unaffected by cameras, kiss each other

The new promo for the reality show, Bigg Boss 12 has the budding singer Jasleen Matharu smooching the bhajan samrat Anup Jalota in full view of the housemates

Controversial couple Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu sure know how to hog the limelight in the Bigg Boss house. The new promo for the reality show has the budding singer smooching the bhajan samrat in full view of the housemates. Not just content with a peck, Jasleen indulged in a smoochfest. She kissed him on his cheeks and forehead. The housemates asked her to lock lips, but she turned coy. That's reserved for a later date to garner TRPs.

This isn't the first time that this unique pair has made headlines. Right from their relationship being questioned in the house to Jasleen's father reacting to these reports, there has been enough drama around this couple.

Not just the outer world, but even the housemates were curious about the two. The housemates remained confused about their relationship and there was a buzz the moment they stepped into the house. During the nomination task too, questions were raised on their complicated relationship. Jasleen Matharu kept defending her relationship with singer, Anup Jalota.

Sourabh Patel posed questions on Jasleen's affair and asking her to define what kind of relationship she shares with Anup. In her response, she said that she doesn't need to explain herself or show any chemistry between them. Everyone remained confused about the two as Anup Jalota said that Jasleen is his girlfriend but she said something else. When Shivashish Mishra had asked what are they actually - girlfriend-boyfriend, live-in partners or normal friends, Anup Jalota tells they are everything that he mentioned. Hearing this he kept his hand on Jasleen, while Jasleen brings him closer and asks if this is the chemistry they are talking about. She even tells that this is not a dating show where they need to showcase their chemistry. She had also got furious while answering the questions as it is their matter and no one has any right to comment on them.

With each passing day, the fights are intensifying in the house for luxury budget tasks, over nominations and captaincy.

