Search

Bigg Boss 12 October 1 Update: A 'jodi-maker' or 'jodi-breaker' task for this week's nominations

Oct 01, 2018, 21:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This weekÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂs nomination task will be challenging one as it will test the level of bonding between the jodis

Bigg Boss 12 October 1 Update: A 'jodi-maker' or 'jodi-breaker' task for this week's nominations

Post a frenetic weekend as the contestants were shocked with double evictions, they seem to have no breather from Bigg Boss’ whammies. The contestants welcomed two wild-card entries, recently evicted Romil Chaudhury and Surbhi Rana. Their entries, left the house buzzing with the thought of what these two have come in again to do? Will they create rifts in the house? The people they will instigate? The day saw the light when the contestants woke up to the song ‘What is your mobile number’. This was Bigg Boss’ modus operandi to hint at the nomination task that was to follow.

BB Jodi Task

BB Abup Jalota

This week’s nomination task will be challenging as it will test the level of bonding between the jodis. In the task, every single contestant will hold captive one member from each Jodi. As a ransom, the single contestant can ask for anything from the other Jodi member, if they obliged to the request, they will be exempted from nominations and the single contestant will get nominated and if they fail to oblige then the Jodi gets nominated, leading to single contestant free from nominations.

BB Nomination

Deciding to give each other a tough competition, the task began with Dipika Kakkar and Anup - Jasleen Jodi, where Anup was the captive, among Deepak- Urvashi, Urvashi was the captive and Karanveer the kidnapper, Sreesanth kidnapped Saba while Srishty took Sorabh as a hostage.

It will be interesting to watch all the jodis sacrifice in order to save their partners or will they get nominated?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 Wild Card Entrant Surbhi Rana: Khan Sisters Do Unnecessary Drama

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Salman KhanBigg Boss 12television news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Exclusive: Inside the Bigg Boss 12 house

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK