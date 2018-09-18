Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house

television

A quarrel with Khan Sisters made Sreesanth contemplate about leaving the Bigg Boss 12 house

Sreesanth in the Bigg Boss 12 house

In a span of two days, being locked up with strangers has already taken a toll on former cricketer, Sreesanth. Having got himself into a verbal disagreement over a task, with Somi Khan, he was seen being calmed down by the other housemates. Engulfed with rage, Sreesanth suddenly decided to stage a walk out and wanted to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Coming to the rescue, Karanvir Bohra tried to pacify him. Having shown both sides of the fight, Sreesath understood his fault and apologised to the Khan sisters. As days go by, the housemates are getting to know each other better. The situations have been getting tensed, but moments of sudden laughter by Deepak has been helping everyone de-stress well.

Socha tha karenge jodiyon ko all-out, but @sreesanth36 ne task se kiya walk out. BB conference mein aaj raat hoga ek naya dhamaka! Make sure you tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12@SportobyMacho @PanasonicIndia @campusshoes pic.twitter.com/s190XLWRqN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

Amidst all the madness, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's Jodi has already become the bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to cross question them to find the truth behind their relation. On the other hand, the Khan sister and Shivashish decide to indulge in a fake fight which later upsets Sreesanth and Urvashi.

It was contestant Sourabh Patel, who posed questions on Jasleen's affair and asked her to define what kind of relationship she shares with Anup. In her response, she said that she doesn't need to explain herself or show any chemistry between them. Everyone remains confused about the two as Anup Jalota said that Jasleen is his girlfriend but she said something else. When Shivashish Mishra asks what are they actually - girlfriend-boyfriend, live-in partners or normal friends, Anup Jalota tells they are everything that he mentioned. Hearing this he keeps his hand on Jasleen, while Jasleen brings him closer and asks if this is the chemistry they are talking about. She even tells that this is not a dating show where they need to showcase their chemistry. She also got furious while answering the questions as it is their matter and no one has any right to comment on them.

