Bigg Boss 12: Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman welcomes Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in house

Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu on Bigg Boss 12 sets

Keeping up with the tradition of Weekend ka Vaar, this weekend, host, Salman Khan put the contestants through some challenging situations. With an eviction round the corner, contestants were anxious and nervous to know what the verdict would be. Holding on to their seats not knowing what to expect, the contestants were in for a few surprises.

To the contestants' surprise, Ayushmann Khurrana's entry calmed a rather tensed environment. Ayushmann's task in the house was to ask contestants who was the Andhadhun Follower of the house. The situation was put forward and the contestants began voicing their opinions. Much to one's dismay, war of words thus began and the housemates were surprised with the allegations made. Before leaving the house, Ayushmann gave the contestants a fun task to get them to participate in and asked the contestants to rate, amongst themselves, the most entertaining to the least entertaining contestant present in the Bigg Boss house. The top 7 entertainers of the house, were selected amidst mutual understanding.

Salman Khan then welcomed Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana on stage. The trio later jammed to Salman's hit, 'Hangover' with the Bigg Band. The evergreen actress was given a quick task by the host. Tabu was asked to sell various things as products that are relatable with the contestants in the house. Tabu and Ayushman managed to sell the products using all the quirks of the contestants present.

Post all the fun, Salman Khan as an authoritarian spoke to contestants about the week gone by and encouraged them to play the game in its true spirit. He puts various jodi's and singles in the katghera and reads out accusations made against them, for them to eventually defend. A serious set of arguments took over and shocking revelations were made, few that could change the dynamics within the house completely. The 'gunhegaar' of the week was thus selected and sent to the torture chamber. Post this debate among the contestant, Salman Khan announced the eviction for this week.

