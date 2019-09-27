Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai the highest paid contestant?

Bigg Boss 13 is generating a lot of curiosity as it nears its telecast date, September 29, 2019. From the probable list of contestants to the games happening inside the show, tidbits have been floating around on social media.

This time, a fresh rumour is about Rashami Desai. While we know that the television actress is entering the show with beau Arhaan Khan, there's something more interesting. Apparently, she is being paid a huge amount by the makers to participate in the reality show.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source from the show said, "Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crores (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid (sic."

We had reported earlier that while the Uttaran actress will enter the house in its first week, Arhaan will enter the house a week after Rashami. There are also reports that Rashami will be marrying Arhaan inside the house. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding.

Meanwhile, before the show hits the small screens, names of possible contestants keep doing the rounds on social media. Recently, a new promo of the show was leaked and it has revealed two confirmed contestants for this season. The names are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla.

Reportedly, the makers have also introduced a unique theme. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask the Ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghosts needs to stay hidden and stop players from entering.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

