Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai the highest paid contestant?
While we know that Rashami Desai is entering Bigg Boss 13 house with beau Arhaan Khan, there's something more interesting
Bigg Boss 13 is generating a lot of curiosity as it nears its telecast date, September 29, 2019. From the probable list of contestants to the games happening inside the show, tidbits have been floating around on social media.
This time, a fresh rumour is about Rashami Desai. While we know that the television actress is entering the show with beau Arhaan Khan, there's something more interesting. Apparently, she is being paid a huge amount by the makers to participate in the reality show.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source from the show said, "Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crores (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid (sic."
We had reported earlier that while the Uttaran actress will enter the house in its first week, Arhaan will enter the house a week after Rashami. There are also reports that Rashami will be marrying Arhaan inside the house. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding.
Meanwhile, before the show hits the small screens, names of possible contestants keep doing the rounds on social media. Recently, a new promo of the show was leaked and it has revealed two confirmed contestants for this season. The names are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla.
Reportedly, the makers have also introduced a unique theme. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask the Ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghosts needs to stay hidden and stop players from entering.
With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.
-
Rahul Roy (Season 1): 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy won the first season of 'Bigg Boss'. He signed a few films after winning the show, but they didn't fare well at the box office. In 2014, he got divorced from his wife Rajlaxmi. After an extended hiatus, Rahul Roy was last seen in the Zee5 movie Cabaret, and now, he is all set to make a comeback with Agra, a drama film directed by Kanu Behl.
-
Ashutosh Kaushik (Season 2): 'Bigg Boss 2' winner Ashutosh Kaushik had won reality show 'Roadies' earlier. In 2016, he appeared in a small role in the film Laal Rang. He also bagged a few roles in the movies Zila Ghaziabad, Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, and Bhadaas.
-
Vindu Dara Singh (Season 3): Winner of Bigg Boss 3, Vindu Dara Singh earned a lot of fame by winning the show, but in 2013, he was jailed for his alleged involvement in an IPL betting scandal. Vindu is quite active on social media and keeps his followers updated by sharing photos with his family. In 2014, Vindu had appeared in the Punjabi film Jatt James Bond with Zareen Khan.
-
Shweta Tiwari (Season 4): Shweta Tiwari, who won Bigg Boss 4, married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and in 2016, she gave birth to a baby boy. Post-pregnancy, the actress made a come-back on the silver screen. Shweta Tiwari played the role of a leading actress in a Nepali film Trinetra, which released in 2016. Reports suggest that Shweta will be part of Rare & Dare: Six X, an upcoming erotic drama film.
-
Juhi Parmar (Season 5): Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar had disappeared from the social circuit for a few years. Juhi gave birth to her daughter, Samaira, in 2013 and is now enjoying motherhood. From 2016-2018, Juhi played the role of Chaya/Sandhya in the TV show Shani. She was also seen in the TV show Tantra later.
-
Urvashi Dholakia (Season 6): Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia has always been active on the social circuit as well as on the work front. After winning Bigg Boss 6, she worked in TV shows Badi Door Se Aaye Hain and Chandrakanta. Urvashi can currently be seen on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with ex-flame Anuj Sachdeva.
-
Gauahar Khan (Season 7): Gauahar Khan, who grabbed headlines for her fights and disputes in the Bigg Boss house, and intimacy with fellow contestant Kushal Tandon, won 'Bigg Boss 7'. After the show, Gauahar was part of many films, music albums and reality shows. Her performance in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan was much appreciated. Gauahar was seen in the TV show Gathbandhan, and can be seen in the web series The Office.
-
Gautam Gulati (Season 8): 'Bigg Boss 8' winner Gautam's fate changed after winning the reality show. Gautam, who had appeared on the TV show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', is now seen in films. In 2016, he was seen in Azhar and also in the 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri.
-
Prince Narula (Season 9): Prince won Bigg Boss 9 after winning reality shows Roadies and 'Splitsvilla'. Prince played the role of a main lead in the serial Badho Bahu. Later, he was also seen in Roadies season 14 and 15 as a gang leader. Prince got married to Yuvika Chaudhary in 2018 and the duo has also appeared together as a couple in the horror serial, Laal Ishq.
-
Manveer Gurjar (Season 10): Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has always found himself in the news for his 'secret' marriage or his alleged relationship with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul. Currently busy with his social work, Manveer Gurjar is often seen partying with his celebrity friends.
-
Shilpa Shinde (Season 11): After winning the trophy of Bigg Boss season 11, Shilpa Shinde went ahead with acting, and she was last seen in the TV show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. She also made a special appearance in the song Maro Line in Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.
-
Dipika Kakar (Season 12): Dipika Kakar won the 12th season of Bigg Boss, while close friend, cricketer Sreesanth was the runner-up. After her successful stint in the Bigg Boss house, Dipika now stars in the popular TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover, and is now a household name.
From Rahul Roy, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss in its inaugural season, to Dipika Kakar, the winner of the 12th season of Bigg Boss, each of them are more famous than they were before. Have you been wondering what the previous winners of the reality show are up to now? We tell you!
