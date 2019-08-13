Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan shoots for the promo of the reality show

television

In the promo still of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan is seen holding a stick which has a green coloured cloth towards its end. The chroma shoot highlights the actor's smile

Salman Khan shooting for the Bigg Boss promo/picture courtesy: Colors TV's Instagram account

Salman Khan is all set to return as a host of none other than the most popular television reality show, Bigg Boss. The makers have already started shooting for the promo of season 13, and Bigg Boss fans can't keep calm. It's not just the much-awaited show that leaves the fans crazy, but Salman Khan's hosting and pep talks with the contestants make the show more entertaining.

As excitement builds, Salman Khan's first promo look has surfaced the internet, courtesy: social media. It is not just the actor who shared the picture as his Instagram story, but even the channel, Colors TV posted on their Instagram page. They captioned: "Coming soon with the one only @BeingSalmanKhan!!! Excited? #BB13 #BiggBoss [sic]"

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen in workout gear, flashing that trademark infectious smile. The Bharat actor will be seen sharing the screen space in the promo with Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti, and Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi. In the promo, Salman flirts with Surbhi while jogging, and offers her a bouquet of flowers. Then, Karan Wahi, essaying her on-screen lover, enters the screen and snatches the flowers. Unlike the past years, the Bigg Boss house this year has been erected in Mumbai itself.

Bigg Boss Season 13 hasn't even begun yet, but the show has already been making headlines for a number of things. Earlier it was about the contestants, and now, it is also said that the host of the show, Salman Khan will be charging a whopping Rs 31 crore per weekend.

Talking about Bigg Boss contestants, speculation has begun on the contestant line-up for season 13. Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Jeet Chirag Paswan, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are likely contestants.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat, along with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. The actor is currently shooting with Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar for the third instalment of Dabangg and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

