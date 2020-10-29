Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu lands in controversy, after his remark over Marathi language

Following uproar over a comment about the Marathi language by contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu on Bigg Boss 14, Colors issued an apology on Wednesday and said they will initiate corrective measures. The Shiv Sena and the MNS demanded an apology and threatened to stop the filming of the reality show at Film City.

On Tuesday's episode, Jaan told housemate Nikki Tamboli to refrain from speaking in Marathi. He also told her that he gets irritated on hearing the language. Jaan Kumar Sanu said, during the episode, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko (don't speak in Marathi in front of me, it irritates me. If you have the guts, speak in Hindi or be quiet).

Jaan Kumar recorded an apology, that was shared by the Instagram handle of Colors TV:

Rahul N.Kanal of Yuva Sena tweeted, expressing displeasure over the statement, "Our self respect and respect to our mother tongue comes first and such ill headed actors should be thrown out of the show till the time and @ColorsTV should apologise, keep such people out of the show rite away, State govt should cancel all permissions immediately."

He added: "Online edit would never keep anything against the ‘Bigg Boss' than how could you keep it against our language?? Would the edit team keep anything against big boss the show and leave it without edit never than why disrespect to our language and this is pure hatred! Kamal Sanu should be thrown out of @BiggBoss immediately and such humans should not be a part of any public forum at all @ColorsTV timely apology or you want this controversy for your TRP better render an apology and throw that retard out of the show."

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar condemned the incident and demanded an apology from Jaan.

Now, show makers Viacom18 have issued an apology. "We have received objections regarding the reference to Marathi language during the episode broadcasted on 27th October 2020 on Colors channel. We have taken note of these objections and have taken corrective measures of removing the said part from all future broadcasts of the episode," a statement from the production company read.

"We hereby apologise if we have inadvertently hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra due to the broadcast of the said comment in relation to Marathi language. We value the audience and the patronage of the Marathi speaking audience and respect all languages of India in the same manner," the statement added.

Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya also has issued a statement saying: "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion."

"How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). Infact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra," she added.

