Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal shares message after 'unfair' eviction; says it happened because of 'one person'

Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Punjabi actress received the maximum number of nominations and got evicted after a discussion by the seniors.

Soon after her eviction, Sara called it unfair and accused the makers of bias. Sara Gurpal has now released a video thanking fans for their love and support. She also talked about her 'unfair' eviction, despite doing all the tasks and household chores. Taking to her Instagram account, Sara said, "I am really overwhelmed with the support. I would have been happy if the audience would have voted me out. In that case, I would have tried working on my personality maybe. However, the audience loved my personality."

Sara blamed 'one person' for her eviction and said that the audience as well as the seniors disagreed with his decision of evicting her. "You know that what happened with me was unfair. If the audience were to evict me, I would think that maybe they did not like my personality and I should change it or whatever, but the nation liked my personality. So, if this eviction happens because of one person then it is totally unfair. I did everything in the house from tasks to household chores and I am proud of it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against my elimination", she is heard saying.

Sara captioned the video as, "I'm taking this chance to thank my audience from the core of my heart. Its only with your love and support that I'm here at this stage of my life. However, I would've been happy if this decision was brought in place by you guys. But life's pretty unfair and you gotta deal with it. Thanks again for everything (sic)". Check out the video here:

Sara was hinting at the heated discussion that took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode between the seniors. Bigg Boss had asked the seniors to take the decision of elimination. The disagreement between the seniors had also led to a fight between Hina and Sidharth. After much deliberation, Sara Gurpal got mutually chosen by the seniors as the contestant who would leave the house.

Sara Gurpal began her Bigg Boss journey on October 3. She was pitted against Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani and Shehzad Deol to win the coveted title.

