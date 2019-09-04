Bihar government signs pact with pvt firm for weather forecasts

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Wednesday, the Bihar government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with private weather firm, Skymet Weather Services, which is India's largest private weather monitoring and agri-risk solutions company, in order to facilitate weather forecast services for the state.

According to officials, the MoU will support the Bihar Water Resource Department in order to be prepared disaster management from the data shared by Skymet Weather on rainfall forecast and inclement weather alerts. Anil Kumar, joint director, Flood Management Improvement Support Centre, Water Resource Department of the Bihar government said, "We are glad to be partnered with Skymet for their services. We are committed to helping people residing in the flood-prone areas of Bihar by providing precise information," reports news agency IANS.

Skymet will be supporting the Bihar government with information on the weather forecast which will help to incorporate adequate measures to share timely information with the people at large. Jatin Singh, Founder and Managing Director at Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd said, "Through this MoU, we will support the Bihar government (WRD) to strengthen its flood management and related disaster preparedness. Being India's first private weather forecasting company, we at Skymet believe that with our existing technologies, loss of life and property can be avoided and would help make people's lives easier."

Bihar is said to be one of India's most flood-prone areas in the country.

With inputs from IANS

