Biker fires at scribes on flyover in Delhi

The biker allegedly fired when the driver tried to speed away. Pic/NDTV.com

New Delhi: Three shots were fired at a reporting team from news channel ABP by unidentified persons on Barapullah Road in New Delhi.

Reporter Siddharth Purohit was heading towards Prasad Nagar police station with his team - cameraman Arvind Kumar and driver Chander Sen - when the incident took place.

"A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker's hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired 3 shots at the vehicle," told Siddharth Purohit, one of the victims.

"The first bullet hit the gate, second hit the driver side window and the third one missed," Purohit added. According to the victims, the police response was lax. "We first called the police at around 01:30 am, but the first PCR arrived at 03:00 am," said another victim Arvind Kumar.

Based on the statement given by the victims, Delhi police have filed an FIR under Sections of IPC 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and Arms Act.

"A special team from South and South-East Delhi has been formed. We are trying to track the probable entry and exit route of the bike and the victim's vehicle has been sent for forensic test," said Additional DCP Parvinder, South Delhi.

Editors Guild condemns arrests

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia and editor and head of a Noida-based television channel – Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla – by the Uttar Pradesh Police following a post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Kanojia has been accused of uploading a post on Adityanath on social media, the Nation Live editor and its head have been charged with airing a video on the UP CM on the same issue, a Guild statement said.

"The police action is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws," it said. The Guild termed it "as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression".

