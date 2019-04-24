Birds and rabbits stuffed in cages rescued from train in Mumbai

national

They were being brought to Mumbai from Kolkata, when an animal activist saw them, put up the information on social media, and informed union minister Maneka Gandhi

Animal activists and RPF officers with the birds and rabbits that were rescued

Over 1,600 birds and 170 rabbits, which were cruelly stuffed in small cages and were being transported from Kolkata to Mumbai in the Jnaneshwari Super Deluxe Express on Monday, were rescued, thanks to an animal activist.

Activist informs minister

Subarata Das, 36-year-old Kolkata resident, who was travelling in the train, posted pictures and information about the birds and rabbits on social media. He also informed union minister Maneka Gandhi. Das was going to the Cow Research Centre at Nagpur, when he saw the creatures kept in very small cages at Howrah station.

Speaking to mid-day, Das said, "I asked the loader about the cages and he did not respond. Then I took photos and videos of the cages and uploaded them on my Facebook page. I also informed Maneka Gandhi who alerted animal welfare activists." Nagpur-based animal activists sent by her, and RPF officials rescued the birds and animals.

Also Read:Mumbai: Blue buttons wash up on Gorai beach

"I was in touch with district animal welfare officer Anjali Vediya who reached Nagpur station with her team. Over 1,600 birds and 170 rabbits were stuffed in nine small cages. I have complained about this to the railway minister and asked him to intervene in such cases where people transport birds and animals. They must keep them in secure and comfortable cages," Das added. Many of the birds and rabbits died by the time the animal activists arrived to rescue them. The rest have been kept in a veterinary centre at Nagpur.

Also Read: Rusty-spotted cat found in field reunited with its mother in Ahmednagar

Animal welfare officer speaks

"The process of registering an FIR under the Animal Cruelty Act is on. The persons transporting these birds and animals to Mumbai have a licence, but no one is allowed to transport them in a cruel manner," said district animal welfare officer, Anjali Vediya. "The panchnama has been done and the process of registering the FIR is on," said an RPF officer from Nagpur city.

Also Read: Elections 2019 in Mumbai: It's old vs young in South Central

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates