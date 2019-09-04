Search

BJP: Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery, discharged

Published: Sep 04, 2019, 14:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shah was successfully operated and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital

BJP: Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery, discharged
Amit Shah undergoes surgery in Ahmedabad

According to the party's statement, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent minor surgery for a lipoma on the back of his neck at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Shah was successfully operated and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital.

The party quoted the hospital's statement and said, "He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged."

For those unversed, Lipoma is a slow-glowing fatty lump which is situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amit shahbharatiya janata party

Netaji's grand nephew joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK