BJP: Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery, discharged

According to the party's statement, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent minor surgery for a lipoma on the back of his neck at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Shah was successfully operated and was discharged after the surgery at the private hospital.

The party quoted the hospital's statement and said, "He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged."

For those unversed, Lipoma is a slow-glowing fatty lump which is situated between the skin and the underlying muscle layer.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates