BJP leaders among whose phones stolen at Jaitley's funeral

Singer-MP Babul Supriyo and Patanjali spokesperson S.K Tijarawala are the among the 11 people whose phones were stolen during the former finance minister's funeral on Sunday

In a bizarre incident, BJP MP Babul Supriyo and Patanjali's spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala were among the 11 who were robbed of their phones during the cremation of former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley at the Nigambodh ghat on Sunday. According to an IANS report, their phones were stolen amid the jostling crowd that thieves reportedly took advantage of.

Tijarawala tweeted on Monday complaining and notifying the police about the theft of his and 10 others’ phones that happened the previous evening. He also mentioned that BJP leader and Asansol MP Supriyo’s phone was filched in the crowd. He also reportedly tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Delhi Police.

In a series of tweets, he also shared the current location of his lost phone. In one of his tweets, Tijarawala condemned the act by the thieves by accusing them of not sparing the cremation grounds and stealing from those mourning the death. Police reportedly informed that they have received 5 complaints including one from Supriyo in this case and have started the investigations.

