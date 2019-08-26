Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha dedicate varsity polls win to Arun Jaitley

national

Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha dedicated their victory to the late leader Arun Jaitley, who also served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union

Arun Jaitley caught in a candid moment during an event

On Monday, a BJP-backed students panel which won the Goa University Students Council election dedicated the victory to former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley who passed away on August 24, 2019, due to prolonged illness. Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM) spokesperson Siddesh Naik Dessai said that although they have won the election, the party has lost senior leader Arun Jaitley, who was also a student union leader.

The Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, although pleased with their win have dedicated their victory to the late leader Arun Jaitley. Jaitley, who was the former Finance Minister of India, had also served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union in 1974 as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Ironically, the Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha defeated their rival panel floated by the ABVP with a margin of 63-22 in the Goa University Students Council Elections. On the other, the Congress-backed National Students Union of India boycotted the polls.

Gajanan Tilve, State president of the BJYM has accused the ABVP of indulging in foul practices and tying up with the NSUI to defeat the saffron party's panel of candidates. He also alleged that ABVP flung bottles at his party members and held them responsible for the chaos during the elections.

"The ABVP were desperate and they had tied up with NSUI. We cannot call them brothers," Tilve said. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has been backed by the former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who was sacked from the Sangh two years ago for his opposition to the policies and decisions of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa.

