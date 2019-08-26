Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha dedicate varsity polls win to Arun Jaitley
Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha dedicated their victory to the late leader Arun Jaitley, who also served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union
On Monday, a BJP-backed students panel which won the Goa University Students Council election dedicated the victory to former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley who passed away on August 24, 2019, due to prolonged illness. Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BJYM) spokesperson Siddesh Naik Dessai said that although they have won the election, the party has lost senior leader Arun Jaitley, who was also a student union leader.
A #BJP-backed students panel which won the #GoaUniversity Students Council #election on August 26, dedicated the victory to veteran BJP leader #ArunJaitley who passed away on August 24.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 26, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/UaUHZiYNh1
The Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, although pleased with their win have dedicated their victory to the late leader Arun Jaitley. Jaitley, who was the former Finance Minister of India, had also served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union in 1974 as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Also Read: Ashes of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley immersed at Haridwar
Ironically, the Goa Bharatiya Yuva Morcha defeated their rival panel floated by the ABVP with a margin of 63-22 in the Goa University Students Council Elections. On the other, the Congress-backed National Students Union of India boycotted the polls.
Gajanan Tilve, State president of the BJYM has accused the ABVP of indulging in foul practices and tying up with the NSUI to defeat the saffron party's panel of candidates. He also alleged that ABVP flung bottles at his party members and held them responsible for the chaos during the elections.
"The ABVP were desperate and they had tied up with NSUI. We cannot call them brothers," Tilve said. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has been backed by the former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who was sacked from the Sangh two years ago for his opposition to the policies and decisions of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa.
Also Read: Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home; LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath pay tribute
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away due to prolonged illness at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Jaitley, who was regarded as the Chanakya of politics was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and two children. The politician was cremated with state honours at in Nigambodh Ghat New Delhi.
In pic: Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to the mortal remains of BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters
-
Rohan Jaitley performed the final rites of his father and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley as his mother Sangeeta Jaitley and sister Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi got emotional while bidding a tearful adieu
-
In pic: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley and daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi gets emotional while paying their last respects to the late BJP leader, Arun Jaitley
-
BJP veteran LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kapil Sibal were among those present at the cremation ground. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttarakhand were also present for the last rites of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley
-
In pic: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, and other notable dignitaries attend the last rites of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley at Nigam Bodh Ghat, New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while paying his last respects to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley before his last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi
-
An Indian army vehicle carrying the coffin with the body of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
In pic: Police officers carry the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley as they arrive at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi
-
BJP Working President JP Nadda pays his last respects one last time to the mortal remains of BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before it is taken for the final rites
-
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajat Sharma leave the BJP headquarters after paying homage to former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also arrived at the BJP headquarters to pay homage to the mortal remains of BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
-
In pic: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also arrived at BJP headquarters to pay his last respects to the mortal remains of BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi
-
Thousand of BJP workers joined the convoy which carried the mortal remains of former Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley was taken to Nigambodh Ghat in a flower-decked gun carriage, amidst chants of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley)
-
In Pic: The mortal remains of India's former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken from the BJP headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites
-
Police personnel stands beside the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley before his remains were taken for the last rites to Nigam Bodh Ghat from BJP headquarters in New Delhi
-
The mortal remains of BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were brought to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other notable leaders from various parties arrived for the final rites
-
In pic: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje pays her last respects to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi
-
In pic: BJP leader Sanjay Sinh and his wife Ameeta Sinh pay their last respects to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi
-
In pic: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh pays homage to the mortal remains of former Finance Minister and BJP leader, late Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi before his body is taken for the final rites
Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, after suffering from prolonged illness. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Senior leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Nirmala Sitharaman; and politicians across parties and scores of people paid homage to the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his funeral, held at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (All Pictures/PTI, Pallav Paliwal and Twitter ANI)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Arun Jaitley passes away at 66