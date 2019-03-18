Electons 2019: BJP lists Arunachal, Andhra candidates for April 11 Assembly polls

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets BJP national president Amit Shah as he arrives to attend the BJP Central Election Committee meeting, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The BJP on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for most of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assemblies, which will go to polls along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto. In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.

The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it. Meanwhile, the BJP's Karnataka unit said on Sunday that it has shortlisted candidates for all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and the party's central election committee would soon take a call on it.

'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign rages on

The BJP stepped up its 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress to not contest in 7 UP LS seats

The Congress announced it would not contest seven Lok Sabha seats in UP to return the favour of SP, BSP and RLD alliance, which has left two seats for the party in the state. Addressing a press meet, Congress state unit chief Raj Babbar said, "The SP-BSP-RLD have not fielded any candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi and so our party has decided not to contest seven seats."

