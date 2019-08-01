BJP not a dharamshala, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

national

As NCP, Congress MLAs and leaders join BJP amid allegations of using government agencies for party expansion, CM Devendra Fadnavis says days of such allurement are over

CM Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at the Garware Club House, Churchgate, while welcoming the new members into the BJP

Rubbishing speculations that the BJP would go solo in the Assembly polls because of the number of opposition candidates entering the party, CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena would be taken along as an ally. The two will set a new winning record on their way to retaining power in the state, he added.

Saying that his party wasn't a dharamshala (shelter home), the CM said the days of blackmailing leaders using government agencies or alluring them were long gone.

Fadnavis was speaking at the induction ceremony of four MLAs, veteran leaders and some office-bearers of the NCP and Congress parties. "Our alliance is unbreakable and we, along with other allies would be setting a record of winning majority," said Fadnavis.

Along with Sandeep Naik from Airoli, two other NCP legislators, Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara, Vaibhav Pichad from Akole and Congress's Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala joined the BJP on Wednesday.

NCP's former state women's wing chief Chitra Wagh and Vaibhav's father Madhukar, who served as an NCP minister, also came to the BJP fold.

Neeta Hole, a descendent of great social reformer late Mahatma Phule was a surprise entry while others inducted were Sandeep's cousin and former Navi Mumbai mayor, Sagar Naik and retired IPS officer Sahebrao Patil from Jalgaon.

Welcoming the new members, the CM said, "There is talk in the media that the BJP would go solo. But I want to say that the BJP, Sena and other allies will fight the elections together. We were together in the Lok Sabha polls and we will also be united in the Assembly elections," he said at Garware Club, adding, "People believe in us and they are eager to elect us again. They will give us a record majority this year," said the CM.

Sources said Sandeep's father Ganesh Naik and his elder brother Sanjeev and several NCP corporators from Navi Mumbai would enter the BJP at an appropriate time in the coming months.

Responding to NCP boss Sharad Pawar's allegations of using government agencies and making lucrative offers, Fadnavis said that such days were long gone.

'Times have turned'

"BJP doesn't need to use such tricks because people want to join it. There was a time when people would turn their backs on BJP. But the times have changed now. People are coming forward to join us. And we are willing to take the good ones working for society. BJP isn't a dharamshala which anyone can enter. Ours is a party of the people. We verify the credentials of the leaders who wish to join us," he asserted.

9

No. of recent entrants from Oppn into BJP

