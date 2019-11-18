BJP sought our help to head BMC, says Congress leader

While the BJP has decided to not field a candidate for the Mayoral election to be held on November 22, Congress in all probability will go ahead and do it. However, according to the Congress group leader, BJP reached out to them for help to helm the BMC, but they refused to do so. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena is quite confident of winning the mayor's post, as they have been ruling the BMC for over two decades now.

The Congress, which is the third largest party in the BMC, has decided to field their candidate for the Mayor's post today, revealed sources. A Congress leader said, "There is no clear mandate from the authorities to side with Sena yet, hence we will field a candidate on Monday. But if there is any change in decision, then we can easily take back our nomination, as the last day for withdrawal is November 21." Speaking to mid-day, Congress group leader, Ravi Raja said, "Whatever the high command decides will be our stand on Monday. We have also told the BJP that we have been against them (Sena and BJP) and there is no question of support."

Rubbishing Congress's claims, Manoj Kotak, group leader of BJP at BMC said, "Why will we go to them?" He added, "We will not field a candidate as we don't have the numbers. Our party workers will ensure that we have a Mayor in BMC in 2022."

The Sena has 94 corporators to support them, whereas BJP has 83 and Congress 29. Apart from this, the NCP has eight corporators and SP has six.

While Mangalprabhat Lodha, Mumbai city chief, did not respond to calls; Vishakha Raut, leader of house and Sena corporator, said, "The candidate will be decided by the higher authorities. We are confident of winning the election."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates