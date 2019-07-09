BMC delays launch of potholes tracking app fearing complaints

national

Sources in the civic body claim launch of app, which is ready to use, is being delayed for fear of a high number of complaints it will attract

Pothole-ridden roads across the city have irked motorists within a fortnight of the monsoons. Pic /Nimesh Dave

The BMC fails to keep yet another promise — the launch of its Pothole Tracking System. Even as commuters suffer bumpy rides leading to traffic snarls, the BMC has delayed the launch fearing the high number of potholes that would be reported on it. Civic sources said that the system is ready to go online but authorities have been asking contractors to add in last-minute changes to smoothen internal management.

The pothole tracking system, shut for over three years, was scheduled to be launched last month on the web and mobile phones. The idea was for citizens to register pothole complaints on their smartphones by simply logging on to the application.

The Pothole Tracking System was to be launched with new features to make it more transparent and enable real-time updates. BMC authorities, however, announced last week that developers are working on a more detailed version that would smoothen their internal management. However, sources said that authorities have been delaying the launch fearing the number of potholes that would be reported. "The system is completely ready and contractors have informed the roads department about it but the authorities have demanded certain additions which have led to the delay. Contractors have said the updates can keep coming after the launch too. There is no need to delay the launch," a civic official said.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Same old story - Potholes, waterlogging, traffic woes disrupt city life

Bad roads across city

Despite the unavailability of the mobile app, reports of bad roads and potholes have been coming in from across platforms like Twitter and helplines, especially from stretches like the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link road, SV road, Link road, Santacruz-Chembur Link road, LBS Marg among other arterial roads. Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal remained unavailable for comment.

2012

Year the app was launched

2016

Year it was discontinued

Also Read: Biker trips over pothole, crushed to death under truck in Bhiwandi

TMC's pothole app malfunctions too

While Mumbai awaits its pothole tracking system, the one launched by Thane Municipal Corporation in 2017, Star Grade, has begun ignoring their complaints, residents alleged. The application, with 500 users so far, helps citizens report complaints regarding road conditions directly to the senior authorities of the civic body to enable instant response from the Public Works Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The application was once discontinued because the contract with the agency had not been renewed. With that done, complaints are, however, going unheard. Citizens also said that there is a bug that doesn't let them insert the right information nor does it reflect whether the issue has been resolved.

- Inputs from Anamika Gharat

Tweet Talk

nybhatia:

@mybmc @mybmcRoads Service road from WE express highway to the left of metro pillar no 168 towards #RahejaTitanium and #SunHouse Goregaon is in bad condition with big potholes making it inconvenient to drive to office. High risk for two-wheelers.

@rashidiqbal340:

In MALWANI block no-5 @mybmcWardPN all roads are like this. Pls look into this matter this is 1hrs rain situation. @mybmc @AslamShaikh_MLA @iGopalShetty @Dev_Fadnavis @BCGM_BMC.

@AdityaBandwar:

The road inside Mehra Compound Road on the Andheri Kurla road has got huge potholes which may result in major disaster. The drain work has been shoddily done and water has already started accumulating. Pls assist @mybmc.

@Arvindj80530022:

hello @mybmc in Kandivali east thakur complex near terapanth bhavan full road is of small and big potholes plzz repair it is so dangerous for people and vehicles I forgot to click pictures but I assure this information is fully correct I think u will solve prblms soon possible.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates