BMC on plastic ban: It's not only about fining residents, but educating them

BMC says it won't start collecting fines immediately, but try to make citizens aware of the ban on single-use items

A plastic-littered at Juhu beach after high tide. File pic

With the plastic ban coming into effect today, BMC clarified it won't start collecting fines immediately, but try to create awareness first so that people become conscious about plastic's hazards. It has also decided to organise an awareness march from BMC headquarters on Saturday, in which the 249 officials deployed to take action against violators will take part.

Sources said the officials will wear blue jackets with logo of the plastic use control team. Deputy civic chief Nidhi Choudhari said that for the remaining June, residents might spot all officials in one place at the same time, so that awareness can be created.

She added, "Taking action against citizens isn't our only aim. We want to educate them too. We haven't stopped the plastic collection system; citizens can continue to drop all plastic items in the bins. I'll also brief the officials on the rules at Saturday's meeting, so that there's no confusion." Sources said that initially the fine amounts would be collected in cash, but later the civic body might consider digital payment options. A civic official said, "Initially, we may only issue warnings to violators, but that doesn't mean we'll not take action."

145mt

Quantity of plastic collected through the bins set up by the civic body 249

