Bombay High Court lawyer arrested for obscene gestures at woman in Borivli

The accused identified as S Kunjuraman a well-known advocate of the Bombay High Court and was arrested for abusing a woman in an inebriated state

An advocate has been booked and arrested by the Kasturba Marg police on Monday for allegedly abusing a woman near the Metro Mall in Borivli East. The accused identified as S Kunjuraman was on his way home at around 11.30 pm, when he stopped near the mall in order to urinate. He then spotted a couple near the wall in an objectionable position. As per the statement by the victim, Kunjuraman abused and made indecent gestures towards her due to which she was embarrassed and immediately contacted the police.

The accused, Kunjuraman was a well-known advocate of the Bombay High Court and session court who fought many high profile cases. According to a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station, "The accused was drunk during the incident and has been arrested under section 354, 354a, 509, 504 and 506 of IPC. He was produced before the court and was remanded police custody."

He was produced before the Borivli metropolitan magistrate court where advocate Rajesh Anantrao More, who is also President of the Borivali Advocate Bar Association, appeared as his defence lawyer and fought the case. The court then remanded the accused in judicial custody and later released him on bail with a penalty of Rs 15,000. Anantrao More also appealed to the court that before registering any case, the police must double check and investigate facts before making an arrest.

According to advocate Firoz A Khan, "An advocate is an officer of the court as per the Advocate Act and Constitution of India. When an advocate is to be arrested, the investigating officer should look into the matter thoroughly before making any arrests."

