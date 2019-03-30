Pune: Sub-inspector says SP abused, thrashed mercilessly her with a cane

national

The 35-year-old junior cop from Satara has alleged that the assault happened when she had gone to complain to SP Tejaswi Satpute about harassment by her immediate boss

Deepali Shinde

A 35-year-old sub-inspector's informal visit to Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute on Sunday turned into a nightmare for her as the IPS officer allegedly abused and thrashed her with a cane. The accused officer has, however, dismissed the allegation, calling it a fabricated story and has issued a suspension order against sub-inspector Deepali Shinde.

Sub-inspector Deepali Keshavrao Shinde of Satara Police joined the department in 2010 and was posted to Satara's Patas police station in 2018. "I had joined the department with great hope, keeping my six-month-old son away from me. I wanted to serve people and I did so for nine years. It is not easy for a woman to work here, especially with the not-so-rare demands for sexual favours," Shinde said, adding that her hope for justice from SP Satpute for a past case of molestation too have hit a dead end with this incident.



The bruise that Deepali Shinde allegedly sustained in the caning

Narrating the story of her harassment, Shinde said that "the Deputy Superintendent of Police, a man of my father's age, gave me trouble at Patas police station in 2018." Apart from inappropriate staring, he would even send her messages and make constant calls "to make me uncomfortable." "Around November of the same year, the Dy SP insulted me by saying that women in the department were only meant for 'flesh business', said Shinde who then approached the Workplace Harassment Committee which held the Dy SP accountable in its report but no complaint has been registered against him yet. On March 3, "I got to know that Satpute has taken charge of Satara and I had worked under her in Pune (rural). I was thus hopeful of help from her," Shinde said, adding that Satpute was, however, very rude to her.



Deepali Shinde, along with her husband Keshavrao Shinde, are set to seek justice through the legal channel if a complaint is not registered by the police in the case

"Ma'am exploited me brutally. She said that she was an IPS officer and I was a mere sub-inspector. Many junior women officers file false cases, she told me, and even pointed at my civilian attire despite telling her that I was not on duty. When I began to leave her office, she hit me thrice with her cane stick and asked her subordinates to throw me out of the room," Shinde said, adding that she immediately approached a nearby police station to file a complaint but no one was ready to help her.

"I have now sent an e-mail to the Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister, and the Women's Commission in hope of justice. I wanted to do my duty with dignity and set an example for my children. But I now plan to quit my job as I can work elsewhere with dignity."



SP Tejaswi Satpute

Shinde's husband Keshavroa too has had a tough time fighting the system with his wife. "I cannot digest the fact that my wife was made a victim of sexual abuse. I will be with her and take legal action if the police do not register a case," he said.

SP denies allegations

SP Satpute said that no such incident had taken place. "She had on Saturday sent me an audio clip suggesting me the work that needed to be done in Satara as I have recently taken charge here," Satpute said, adding that when Shinde came to meet her on Sunday, "I told her that she need not teach me how to handle the jurisdiction when she began talking about her case. I requested her to leave the office and that's about it."

'She's a troublemaker'

A senior police officer of Satara Police told mid-day said that sub-inspector Shinde was "a troublemaker and was named in a bribery case by the Anti Corruption Bureau in the past but she filed a cross-complaint of an attempt to murder against the complainant." On March 27, "a disciplinary suspension order was issued against her in a molestation case that she was investigating," he added. Shinde, however, denied knowledge of any such suspension order as "I am on medical leave." A "backdated suspension order can be prepared too," she said.

