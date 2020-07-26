Book lifts lid on Britain's royal split

In this file photo, taken before the split, members of the Royal Family arrive at the traditional Christmas Day service in Sandringham. Pic/AFP

Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The Times on Saturday.

Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will lay bare Harry's split from brother William and his wife Kate.

Kate even refused to make eye contact with her sister-in-law at their final engagement in March, according to the release.

Harry apparently referred to senior courtiers as "vipers" who felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and "needed to be reined in", according to extracts.

The book, to be released on August 11, also suggested that Harry, 35, was the driving force behind the couple's move away from the family, with Meghan telling her husband that she "gave up my entire life for this family".

The couple now live in Los Angeles and were in the headlines this week for taking legal action against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son Archie without permission.

Prince Harry, Meghan 'did not contribute'

The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have denied contributing to the book about their life in the Royal Family, it was reported on Saturday. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand describe a culture of increasing tension between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family, said a report. It claims that the couple and Cambridges were barely speaking by March. In a statement, a spokesman for the Sussexes, said they had not been interviewed for the book.

