Bouncers, musclemen on Delhi, Haryana cops' radar

Gurugram: The police of Haryana and Delhi are keeping close tabs on the movement of bouncers and musclemen, whose services are allegedly sought by political parties during elections.

Mohamad Akil, police commissioner of Gurugram, discussed the issue with DCPs of Delhi's south, south-west, south-east and Dwarka, and chief of Faridabad and Rohtak police at the inter-state coordination meeting, here on Tuesday.

"The fear about the misuse of bouncers and musclemen during elections increases. Hence, we have decided to keep close tabs on the gyms, traditional akharas and even night clubs and hotels. They are considered possible threat to fair conduct of elections," Akil said.

Anti-social elements and hooligans could not be allowed to disturb the electoral process, Akil said and added, the officers had been asked to share every intelligence, including illegal movement of cash, liquors, contrabands and firearms.

The lists of wanted criminals, gangsters, history-sheeters and bad characters of both the states were exchanged and they were under manual and technical surveillance, he added.

Gurugram shares border with south, south-west and Dwarka districts. Similarly, Faridabad district shares border with south and south-east districts of Delhi. Rohtak neighbours outer and Rohini district of Delhi.

"The cops have been asked to place barricades on both sides and conduct thorough checking of suspicious vehicles," Akil said.

