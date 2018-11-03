Boxing Nationals: Manish bags second gold, Gaurav settles for silver
The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) dominated the summit clashes with all their eight finalists clinching gold medals
Defending champion Manish Kaushik (60kg) claimed a second successive gold, while world-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) signed off with a silver in the Senior Men's National Boxing Championships, which concluded here yesterday.
The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) dominated the summit clashes with all their eight finalists clinching gold medals. Manish (SSCB), defeated Ankush Dahiya of the Railways Sports Promotion Board). However, world championship bronze-medallist Bidhuri (RSPB) took home a silver after losing to former champion Madan Lal (SSCB) in the bantamweight final.
