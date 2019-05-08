Brace doesn't slow Amitabh Bachchan's pace!

bollywood

Last Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan skipped meeting fans at Jalsa due to ill-health

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been ailing, visited producer Anand Pandit's Juhu office yesterday. He begins shooting for his untitled thriller, directed by Rumi Jaffrey, on May 10. Big B was seen wearing a neck brace and a wrist support. Last Sunday, Bachchan skipped meeting fans at Jalsa due to ill-health.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, initial reports have suggested it to be a thrilling entertainer, keeping audiences by the edge of their seats to watch Mr Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi facing off against each other in pivotal roles along with veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

In other news, Big B's blog also completed 11 years, he uses the platform to share anecdotes about his health, personal life and details about his upcoming films and shows. He also wishes his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family (Ef), on their birthdays.

Also read: Social media is modern generation atomic bomb, says Amitabh Bachchan

As for other projects of Amitabh Bachchan, Big B will next be seen in Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh will be seen in a bilingual project, that has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film also features south actors SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan, of Baahubali fame.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan cracks husband-wife jokes on social media

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates