Brewniversity topper

What is craft beer? How is it different from ‘commercial’ beer? What are the ingredients that go into making it and how is it brewed? What gives the beer its flavour? If these are questions you find yourself asking frequently, then this fun and educational event sounds like a great way to spend your weekend.

The Effin Brewniversity, hosted by brewery and pub chain Effingut known for their budget-friendly craft beers, is a workshop where you can learn about the finer aspects of this much-loved drink. The session will acquaint you with the importance of glassware, demonstrate the art of pouring and arm you with knowledge so that you’re able to appreciate craft beers and distinguish good from bad.

The one-day activity will also include a virtual tour of their brewing facility, with a certificate, a freshly brewed glass of beer and a flight of tasters thrown in for fun. Sunday sorted.

At Effingut, Ganga Jamna Sangam Building, 24th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

On January 5, 6 pm to 8 pm

Call 020-71179491

Log on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 245 onwards

