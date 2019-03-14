Bridge collapse near CST railway station: Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal express anguish

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 22:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, the Congress expressed their anguish on Twitter at the collapse of the foot-over-bridge near CST railway station on Thursday evening 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

At least five persons were killed and another 30 injured, including some critically, when a portion of an overhead pedestrian bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus came crashing down on Thursday. The victims included three women and a man.

Two of the women were identified as Apoorva Prabhu, 35, and Ranjana Tambe, 40, while the third was unidentified. The man was Zahid Siraj Khan, 32. The tragedy which shocked Mumbaikars occurred around 7.35 p.m. at the foot over the bridge was reportedly overloaded with commuters hurrying to their homes, the BMC Disaster Control said.

