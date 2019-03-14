Bridge collapse near CST railway station: Devendra Fadnavis, Piyush Goyal express anguish

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai."

Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, the Congress expressed their anguish on Twitter at the collapse of the foot-over-bridge near CST railway station on Thursday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the news of the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse, our thoughts & prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives & we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge all Congress workers to help in any way they can. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 14, 2019

The collapse of a foot Overbridge in Mumbai is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 14, 2019

At least five persons were killed and another 30 injured, including some critically, when a portion of an overhead pedestrian bridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus came crashing down on Thursday. The victims included three women and a man.

Also Read: Mumbai CST Station Footover Bridge Collapse Live Updates: 5 dead, many injured

Two of the women were identified as Apoorva Prabhu, 35, and Ranjana Tambe, 40, while the third was unidentified. The man was Zahid Siraj Khan, 32. The tragedy which shocked Mumbaikars occurred around 7.35 p.m. at the foot over the bridge was reportedly overloaded with commuters hurrying to their homes, the BMC Disaster Control said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Twitterati shocked as bridge collapses near CST railway station

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates