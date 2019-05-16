British-Indian actress Fagun Thakrar attends the opening night gala of Cannes 2019

hollywood

Fagun Thakrar, critically-acclaimed British-Indian Hollywood actress is invited to the prestigious opening night gala at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019

Fagun Thakrar is a critically-acclaimed British-Indian actress, writer-director and activist. Fagun was invited to the prestigious opening night gala ceremony and premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 held at the Grand Theatre Lumière in recognition of her contribution as an actress, writer and director to the world of international cinema. She was also listed as best dressed by world-leading publications.

Fagun has appeared in a number of Hollywood movies and has starred alongside actors such as Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, Martin Sheen, and Donald Sutherland. Fagun has recently become the Global Ambassador for the International Forum for Women's Brain and Health.

Fagun looked sensational and won best dressed at the opening ceremony. Her look was created by the official sponsors of the Cannes Film Festival L'Oreal Paris for makeup and Dessange Paris for hair. She made a show-stopping entrance in style, with a remarkable couture white gown made of pearls, sequins and a long feather train by Patrick Pham Couture. Her look was completed with emerald green earrings to complement her striking green eyes.

Other celebrities that attended the opening night were Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez, and Eva Longoria. Fagun is always a contender for best dressed on the red carpet. As a favourite on the Cannes red carpet, we cannot wait to see her looks to come during the rest of this year's festival.

In related news, actress Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes 2019 in a gorgeous Ziad Nakad gown. Hina completed the look with her hair tied back and some loose curls framing her face beautifully, light makeup and naturally pink lips, keeping the entire look elegant. The actress has carried off the sheer gown with utmost grace at the Cannes red carpet.

Hina Khan not only walked the red carpet, but will also be a speaker at the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14 to May 25. According to reports, Hina wrapped up the schedule of soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Sunday, May 12, and left for Cannes on the same day. Her airport pictures did rounds on social media and created headlines for all the right reasons.

