Building planned as Donald Trump hotel catches fire

A high-rise building that once was slated to become a Trump International Hotel in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Saturday caught fire



Representational picture

Donald Trump

A high-rise building that once was slated to become a Trump International Hotel in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Saturday caught fire. The fire started on the 18th floor of the 33-storeyed building and burned for three hours, reported Fox News, citing Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry, as saying. At least four people have been reportedly injured in the blaze.

Efforts to battle Saturday's fire were complicated by the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is being held on Sunday in the city and has led to road closure. The cause of the fire is unknown yet. However, an investigation is underway. According to the reports, development was initiated on the tower in Baku a decade ago, but it has never opened. Trump earned between 2.5 million dollars and 2.8 million dollars in management fees from the unopened hotel.

The building was the second property linked to President Trump to catch fire this month, after a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, reportedly killing an art collector and wounding six firefighters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever