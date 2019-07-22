Businessman who ran a hotel in Dubai found murdered in Thane

crime

A 48-year-old businessman, who ran a hotel in Dubai, has been killed in Shahapur taluka in Thane district, the police said on Sunday.

Suresh Munaje, a resident of Mumbai who was in the hotel business in Dubai, owns a bungalow in Thane's Sahapur taluka where he had been staying for the past few days, an official at the police control room said.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, when Munaje was alone at the bungalow, some unidentified people entered the premises by cutting through its window grilles, he said.

They apparently tied up the victim's hands and legs with some pieces of cloth and then allegedly beat him till he died and fled the premises, he said. The maid who came to the bungalow the next morning for her chores spotted the body inside the house and informed the police, the official said.

The body, which had several injury marks, was later sent for a postmortem, he said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 460 (house-trespass or house-breaking where death or grievous hurt is caused), he said.

It is still unclear if there was anything missing in the house as there was no one else living with him at the bungalow. The police said that a search was on for the assailants.

