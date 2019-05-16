Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut clicked at Mumbai airport, leaves for the film festival

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to look her best at the Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday, and her latest Instagram post is proof of the same

Kangana Ranaut

The 'Manikarnika' star has lost five kilograms in just ten days ahead of her much-awaited appearance at the event. Two pictures were shared on the official Instagram account of Kangana's team from the actor's workout session "Yaas. WHAT a transformation! Kangana Ranaut lost 5kgs in just 10 days, just in time to fit into couture," the post read.

The picture showcases the actor indulging in a rigorous workout under the guidance of celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja to shed those extra kilos.

A boomerang video was also posted on the account where Kangana can be seen doing a shoulder workout.

"The grind is real. This is what it takes to get red carpet ready for Cannes," the team wrote alongside the video.

The actress has already left for the Cannes film festival, and the pictures clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Kangana was seen wearing a blue shirt, which she paired it with wide-legged denim and white platform sandals.

Last year, during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, the 'Queen' actor showed off her sculpted arms and back in a see-through Zuhair Murad gown. On the second day, she wore a beaded jumpsuit from Nedret Taciroglu and played up her natural curls.

There has been a lot of speculation around the kind of outfits Bollywood celebs will wear to Cannes this year. We all know how unique Kangana's style-statement is, and this year she has been planning something special with her stylist Ami Patel. All this, amidst an intense shoot schedule for Panga, weight gain for the role, weight loss for the fittings, and endless hours of work.

Kangana has been planning to represent the country wear a saree made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India. She is pairing up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance with a saree. The actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'.

The star-studded event saw a number of Hollywood's A-listers grace the red carpet today, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez.

