Carelessness by Jet Airways staff leaves passengers bleeding on flight

The Jet Airways flight had to return to Mumbai and five passengers who suffered 'mild conductive deafness', were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment

Passengers on board the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight wear oxygen masks during an emergency after cabin pressure drop, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept 20, 2018. The Mumbai-Jaipur flight, which took off around 6am, had to turn back mid-air as low cabin pressure caused several passengers to bleed and suffer headaches. Pic/PTI

A Jet Airways flight that had taken off for Jaipur from Mumbai turned into a nightmare for passengers after the crew failed to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. The flight had to return to Mumbai and five passengers who suffered 'mild conductive deafness', were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

As per preliminary examination, a Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) consultant at the hospital said several passengers had nasal and ear bleeding allegedly due to insufficient cabin pressure and suffered from a temporary loss of hearing.

Dr Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, said, "Five patients were brought to our hospital from the airport on Thursday morning. They were bleeding from the nose and ear. All relevant investigations and treatment have been rendered by the medical team. All patients are in stable condition now and are advised to avoid air travel for at least a week."

Low levels of oxygen in the blood can leave you feeling dizzy, fatigued and with a headache. Darshak Hathi, a passenger, tweeted: 'After we took off the AC malfunctioned, then the air pressure system malfunctioned, too, and oxygen masks dropped down. Some of us experienced nose bleeding and headache.'

