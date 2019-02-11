CBI officers quiz Kolkata CP for nine hours

national

Three senior CBI officers quizzed the Kolkata Police chief for nearly nine hours on Saturday about his alleged role in tampering of crucial evidence in the case, officials said

Tight security outside the CBI office in Shillong. Pic/PTI

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh are being questioned at the CBI office here in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The questioning of Kumar, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, continued for the second day on Sunday.

