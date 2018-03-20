CBI to verify 'important info' given by Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla
Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, after his arrest. File Pic
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, a key Dawood Ibrahim aide, has given some important information in the 1993 serial blasts case. Officers said they need to go through it thoroughly and corroborate it.
Farooq was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the CBI from IGI Airport, Delhi, on March 8 after 25 years. Officers said he was questioned about his role and that of the other accused, who are yet to be arrested.
In court
Farooq was produced before TADA court judge G A Sanap yesterday. Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salvi told the court that Farooq was not cooperating with the agency, and hence, they needed his custody longer. Defence advocate Farhana Shah said everything was on record, the probe had been done and the CBI had nothing new to investigate. The court has remanded Farooq in police custody till March 28.
In a nutshell
Twelve blasts rocked Bombay on March 12, 1993, killing 257 and injuring 713. In two separate verdicts, 105 people have been convicted. Farooq is close to Dawood and his brother Anees. CBI officers said he gave logistic support and arranged for tickets, stay and transport for the accused who went to Pakistan via Dubai for arms training. There are three confessional statements against him from those who were sent to Pakistan.
Farooq allegedly helped accused Salim Kurla, alias Salim Khan, Mohammed Shaikh, Mohammed Hussain, Usman Shaikh and Mohammed Issaq during their stay in Dubai.
