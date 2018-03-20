CBI to verify 'important info' given by Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, a key Dawood Ibrahim aide, has given some important information in the 1993 serial blasts case



Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, after his arrest. File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, a key Dawood Ibrahim aide, has given some important information in the 1993 serial blasts case. Officers said they need to go through it thoroughly and corroborate it.

Farooq was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the CBI from IGI Airport, Delhi, on March 8 after 25 years. Officers said he was questioned about his role and that of the other accused, who are yet to be arrested.

In court

Farooq was produced before TADA court judge G A Sanap yesterday. Special Public Prosecutor Deepak Salvi told the court that Farooq was not cooperating with the agency, and hence, they needed his custody longer. Defence advocate Farhana Shah said everything was on record, the probe had been done and the CBI had nothing new to investigate. The court has remanded Farooq in police custody till March 28.

