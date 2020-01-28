CBI warns of fraudulent advertisements projecting its internship scheme as job window

The CBI, which has faced a number of cases in recent times of imposters acting as senior officials to mint money from gullible persons facing a CBI probe, asked internship aspirants to be vigilant about websites making such claims

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday warned the public to be vigilant against misleading advertisements projecting its internship programme as an employment opportunity with the agency.

The central agency, which has faced a number of cases in recent times of imposters acting as senior CBI officials to mint money from gullible persons facing a CBI probe, asked internship aspirants to be vigilant about websites making such claims.

The cautionary note came after the Central Bureau of Investigation, in a first-of-its-kind move, issued an advertisement on its website titled, "CBI Academy and Internshala.com to initiate an Internship Scheme of CBI from the year 2020".

"It has come to our notice that some platforms are referring to this Internship Scheme as an employment opportunity in the CBI. These platforms incorrectly mentioned that the CBI will pay the interns a consolidated amount or salary as per CBI norms, during the internship period. These platforms are also falsely giving alleged information to the general public that after completion of the CBI Internship, the interns will be given placement in CBI," a statement from the agency said.

The agency went on and made it clear that no payment will be made to the interns during the internship period which will be 6-8 weeks. The interns will have to make their own arrangements for stay and travel and the scheme does not involve any permanent placement with the CBI after completion of the internship period, it said.

"The CBI will not be responsible in any way for the amount paid by the individuals to any individual or group of individuals/agencies purporting to be representing CBI or giving false information on their web sites.

"Anyone dealing with such fake web sites/agencies would be doing so at his/her own risk and the CBI will not be held responsible for any loss or damage suffered by such persons, directly or indirectly," it said.

The agency has recently started its internship program for Indian nationals who are Graduate/Post Graduate or Research students enrolled in reputed universities and institutes, preferably specializing in Law, Cyber, Data Analysis, Criminology, Management, Economics, Commerce and Forensic Science including Digital Forensics and associated subjects.

Recently, the agency has registered three separate cases where imposters used identities of senior CBI officers using a spoofed landline number of the agency. The imposters have been arrested.

