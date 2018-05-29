CBSE 10th Result 2018 declared; check at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 10th Result 2018 on the official website cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 10th Result 2018 today (May 29) on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. For more information log on to cbse10.jagranjosh.com. School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted that "Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018". According to the Board, the results will be available on the websites - www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) this year. For a typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for it. CBSE announced class 12 results on May 26.

Students can also check the CBSE 10th Result 2017 and information related to it on Jagran Josh.

The CBSE 10th Result 2017 will be available on official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

However it will be easier to check the result on Jagran Josh. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit cbse10.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the link CBSE Class 10 Result 2017

>> Enter your hall ticket details and click on submit

>> Check your CBSE Result 2017 carefully and download CBSE 10th Result 2018

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which was formed in 1952 conducts annual examinations like CBSE 10th Board Exam and CBSE 12th Board Exam. It also conducts entrance tests for professional courses like JEE Mains and CBSE NET Exam. According to CBSE official website, the main objectives of the board is to define appropriate approaches of academic activities to provide stress free, child centered and holistic education to all children without compromising on quality. To analyse and monitor the quality of academic activities by collecting the feedback from different stakeholders

To develop norms for implementation of various academic activities including quality issues; to control and coordinate the implementation of various academic and training programmes of the Board; to organise academic activities and to supervise other agencies involved in the process.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates