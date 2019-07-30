CCD founder VG Siddhartha was last seen on Netravati Bridge before going missing, says police

national

A search operation launched by police is underway and dog squad and inflatable boats have been deployed in the search

Siddhartha was last seen on Netravati Bridge before going missing. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Sonu Bhat

Mangaluru: VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day has been reported missing from Mangaluru and was spotted last at the Netravati Bridge on Monday evening where he had gone for a stroll, a senior Karnataka police officer informed on Tuesday. The 58-year-old businessman also the son-in-law of former external affairs minister and former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna has been untraceable since last evening.

Founder & owner, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), #VGSiddhartha's letter to employees and board of directors of CCD, states, "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."; He has gone missing from Mangaluru, search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/0GJc5vmvYt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,S Patil on VG Siddhartha (in file pic) missing case:I visited SM Krishna's (former Karnataka CM & father-in-law of VG Siddhartha) house last night. I spoke to Siddhartha's wife&other relatives and gathered some information.I'm currently in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/lllHbewOBX — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

According to the commissioner of police, Sandeep Patil, the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day had left Bengaluru yesterday and was travelling to Sakleshpur. "On reaching Netravati Bridge, he got down from the car and asked his driver to move ahead and wait as he wanted to take a stroll," Patil stated adding that the police was informed after he went missing. A search operation has been launched by police and a dog squad along with inflatable boats have been deployed in the search mission.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Sandeep Patil on VG Siddhartha missing case: Boat service and help of local fishermen being taken to conduct search operation in the Netravati river. We are checking with whom all he spoke last. https://t.co/1xZtVsPHAi — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

"We used the dog squad and it stopped at the middle of the bridge. We are taking help of the local fisherman to search in the river. Everyone that he had spoken last is being contacted for relevant information", the police commissioner informed. According to the driver, VG Siddhartha had left Bangalore at 11 am on Monday and kept changing his destination from Chikkamangaluru to Hassan to Sakleshpur and finally Mangalore.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,Sandeep Patil on #VGSiddhartha missing case:Y'day,he left from B'luru saying he is going to Sakleshpur.But on the way,he told his driver to go to Mangaluru.On reaching Netravati river bridge,he got down from the car,asked his driver to go ahead&stop pic.twitter.com/3TYcqMTFYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Basavaraj who was driving Siddhartha in Innova car before he went missing stated, "I have been working for him for the past three years. On Monday I reported for duty from his residence at 8 am and drove him to his Vittal Mallya office and returned home at 11 am. At 12:30 he asked me to drive towards Sakleshpur and then later he asked me to drive to towards Mangalore and just before we were about to enter the Mangalore circle, he asked me to take a left because he wanted to visit some site."

Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, early morning today. SM Krishna's son-in-law & founder-owner Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha has gone missing in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/B5FLwzQVf1 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

"When we reached the Kerala highway, he asked me to stop at the bridge and drop him there. I was told to wait on the other end. At 8 pm I called him but his phone was switched off. Then I called up his son, who also tried calling him. I later filed a complaint after we couldn't trace him", the driver added. The place where he has been reported is just two to three kilometres from the sea. Meanwhile, UT Khadar, the Congress leader who arrived reached the site of the search operation said, "I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals."

Senior politician including Congress leader DK Shivakumar and state chief minister BS Yediyurappa rushed to SM Krishna residence early this morning in Bengaluru. The missing businessman is married to Krishna's first daughter Malavika and the couple has two sons.

With inputs from ANI

