Central Railway union protests transfer of 715 staff from Mumbai's Parel Workshop

The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) has protested against the 'abrupt transfer' of as many as 715 staff on functional posts at Parel workshop in Mumbai in one go. Railway trade unions in Mumbai have been protesting against a long-term plan to shut down the 140-year-old Parel Workshop to make way for a passenger terminus at Parel.

With Mumbai CSMT saturated and LTT station falling out of the way for passengers on the Western Railway, the Central Railway's idea to build a mega outstation train terminus complex at Parel in South Mumbai at the site of the existing Parel workshop had received a boost in 2018 with a budget fund allocation of Rs 193 crore.

Parel Workshop, which is one of India's oldest railway workshops, has gradually diversified and is at present also carrying out the repair and overhauling of Diesel locomotives, Diesel cranes, Rehabilitation of Main Line Coaches. In a strong statement issued by NRMU, Venu P. Nair, General Secretary of the NRMU alleged that it was being done without consultation and 'adequate justification'.

"It is being learned that the Parel Workshop administration has transferred 715 functional posts of different cadre from their work units at one go. This arbitrary decision has been taken without adequate justification or any consultation with the recognised labour union NRMU. This abrupt decision has brought unbound anguish to the staff and their family members whose children, spouse and their old aged parents reside in adjoining railway colony as well as at other areas around the satellite city," Nair said.

Warning Central Railway, he said, "You are requested to adhere to the norms, provisions, and conventions being followed in transfer policies and must have detailed discussions with this union before taking such drastic decisions which are adversely affecting hundreds of staff and dislocation of their family members."

"Hence, it is invariably required to have a meeting on the subject and the circular issued upon the transfer must be withdrawn till a settlement is reached. Union desires to continue its cordial industrial relationship and request you not to drag us under compulsion of the workers to take decisions that would not be conducive to maintain peaceful working environment existing in this proud and iconic establishment of Indian Railways at Parel," he added.

There was no official statement from Central Railway.

